Chesterfield boss John Sheridan reveals when he hopes to bring in a new fitness coach

John Sheridan says a new fitness coach will not be joining the club until after the New Year now.

The Spireites parted company with fitness coach Rob Coleman the day after the 5-1 home defeat to Hartlepool United on November 26.

Sheridan revealed the decision was “made probably above me” and that he was “not really aware of it.”

With his own future up in the air and a possible takeover in the background, it appears a decision has been put on hold.

“We have spoken to one or two,” Sheridan said.

"Obviously things in the background and obviously what's going on - the takeover or whatever.

"At this moment with all the games coming thick and fast, I think it is about rest more than fitness.

"A fitness coach won't be coming in until after the New year.

"I have spoken to people, obviously circumstances has got to suit them as well as suit us."