Chesterfield boss John Sheridan provides update on Gevaro Nepomuceno's loan from Oldham Athletic

Gevaro Nepomuceno might have played his last game for Chesterfield.

The winger’s loan spell from Oldham Athletic has ended and he has returned to his parent club.

Spireites boss John Sheridan wants to keep him the 26-year-old but it appears The Latics, 20th in League Two, might want to keep him.

Sheridan said: “We have spoken to Oldham, we don’t know what they really want to do with him.

“I think they actually want to bring him back but we will be trying (to keep him).”

Meanwhile, Josef Yarney went off injured in the opening minutes against Solihull Moors.

Sheridan added: “He has come off at a good time, I don’t think his hamstring has gone. It was just a precuation.

“We were taking a risk (playing him)

“Josef wanted to play.

“I asked hm the question and he was alright to play.

“We are hoping it is not too serious.”