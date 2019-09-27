Chesterfield boss John Sheridan is a 'fighter' who 'never gives in'

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan is a 'fighter' and is someone who 'never gives in', according to his assistant Glynn Snodin.

Sheridan took over the Spireites in January and guided them away from the National League relegation zone, eventually finishing 15th.

There were high hopes for Town this season but they currently sit second bottom and after only winning one in 13.

Sheridan appeared to cast doubt over his own future at the club after a 4-0 thrashing at Sutton United last Saturday.

But Sheridan took charge of Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Hartlepool United and Snodin says he will continue to fight to turn things around.

When asked if it was the lowest he had seen Sheridan after the Sutton match, Snodin said: "It was. You felt for the fella because he cares about this club, he cares about his job, he cares about football, he cares about the lads.

"He is so passionate about the game. He loves the club and he loves winning.

"I played with him at Leeds United years ago and whether it was five-a-side or a sprint, he always wanted to win. It is the lowest I have seen him Saturday and I really felt for him.

"We had to leave him for a couple of hours on the coach coming back and just had to let him have his own thinking time and let him get his head clear. The next day he was okay and ready to roll his sleeves up and go again.

"He is a fighter, he will never give in. He takes everything on his own and he can't and that is why we are here for him."

Sheridan opted to make four changes for the draw at Hartlepool including bringing in youngster Charlie Wakefield and out-of-favour midfielder Sam Wedgbury.

On Wakefield, Snodin said: "I thought he did very well. He ran out of legs probably the last 20 minutes. I thought he was good on the ball, he has got a good left foot the kid, he understood his role and he had a good performance."

And on Wedgbury, who has been told he leave Chesterfield if he can find a club elsewhere, Snodin added: "He is a great trainer, great professional. We have always said that if you train right you are ready to play but if you don't and you are sulking and you are playing at 50 per cent then all of a sudden you get your chance you don't look half as good but Wedge is one of them that gives everything that he has got. He is a true professional the boy."