Chesterfield boss John Sheridan expected to make decision on loan players

John Sheridan is expected to make a decision shortly on whether to extend the deals of the club’s three loan players.

The Spireites currently have Gevaro Nepomuceno on loan from League Two Oldham Athletic, Jermaine McGlashan from League Two Swindon Town and youngster Liam Shaw from Championship Sheffield Wednesday.

Nepomuceno, 26, is on loan until January 1.

The left winger has made 15 starts for Town, scoring one goal.

McGlashan’s deal also ends on January 1.

The midfielder, 31, has struggled for game time, making just six starts.

While midfielder Shaw, 19, who penned a one-month loan deal with The Blues on November 23, has made three starts.

“That is something that the manager will obviously be looking at because the loan period comes to an end at the end of December so I think that is something he will be trying to do,” said Charlie Williamson, head scout.

