Chesterfield left Stamford Bridge on Saturday with their heads held high after a battling second-half performance against the European champions in the FA Cup third round tie.

It was a memorable day for the whole club and Rowe is keen for them to experience similar occasions more frequently.

He told the DT: “We want it to be the start of something, we don’t want these days to be so scarce in our history for the club. We want them more regularly.”

Spireites manager James Rowe.

Rowe highlighted Bournemouth’s rise up the Football League pyramid from League Two to the Premier League under Eddie Howe and said: "Why can’t we do the same?”

Halifax took advantage of Town not being in National League action to leapfrog them and go top of the table but Rowe’s men will have three games in hand on them after tonigh’s midweek fixtures.

The Shaymen could go four points clear with a win at home to Grimsby Town. Fellow promotion rivals Stockport County go to Altrincham, Boreham Wood host Wealdstone and Notts County visit King’s Lynn Town.

"We have got a hell of a fight now for top spot if we can,” Rowe explained. “It is remarkable that we are actually in the fight for it only 14 months into my reign considering we were 22nd when I took over.

"We have got to keep hold of that togetherness and keep hold of that spirit and it will go a long way.”

The Blues return to league action away at Barnet this Saturday before travelling to strugglers Maidenhead United three days later.

Rowe does not believe it will be a tough task to motivate his squad for a trip to The Hive after their big day out at Chelsea and he was enthused by the character they showed despite trailing 4-0 at half-time.

"All focus is now on Barnet,” he added.