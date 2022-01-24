Top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga was partnered up top by new signing Joe Quigley with Akwasi Asante playing just behind the pair.

The 3-4-1-2 formation is one Town have played for a good chunk of the season but it was Asante’s role in the number 10 position that was a talking point after the game.

On how he thought it worked in the goalless draw, Rowe told the DT: “It is the first time they have done it. We moved Akwasi into that 10 position, just off the front. They could have combined more. I think Akwasi could have linked beyond those two a little bit more, he did not quite grasp that side of it. There is room for improvement. It shows we can play in that way. We have got some good strikers that can play in different ways.”

Joe Quigley made his Chesterfield debut against Aldershot.

And when asked what his thinking behind this approach was, he explained: “I wanted to be on the front-foot. I wanted to be aggressive in what we were doing. It was about us, not them today, what we were going to do. Once the first 15 minutes settled down there was only going to be one winner in my mind. We just did not work the goalie enough in the shooting positions. They defended the 18-yard box well from the sheer pressure that we had. I think a combined lack of quality, them defending the 18-yard box quite well and us not getting a bit of luck when it dropped down to finish (was the reason for not winning). When it did, we did not hit the target.”

Quigley, 25, made his debut and Rowe said he showed some ‘really good flashes’ of what he can do.