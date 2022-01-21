Joe Rowley.

The midfielder suffered a serious ankle injury in his last game of his loan spell at King’s Lynn Town in October. The Spireites had recalled him after his impressive performances but a bad tackle ruled him out for several weeks.

Rowe revealed that he has been back in full training for a week and is available for selection against Aldershot Town on Saturday.

"I am looking forward to him being available for his parent club,” the manager told the DT. “I brought him back from King’s Lynn because his performances were excellent. He was playing really well and he was full of confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He had a really good performance (for Chesterfield) against Boreham Wood before his major injury last year. He was the best player on the pitch for that half an hour before he tore his hamstring.

"He has been unlucky, the injury he picked up in that last game for King’s Lynn was an impact one from a tackle.

"We are hoping he can start to get a run of games.”

Rowe also suggested a short loan move could be beneficial if needed.

"I think people forget Joe is only 22, there is so much potential still there,” he added.