Chesterfield boss Allen sends Maguire packing...to Russia

Laurence Maguire was sent packing from Chesterfield training this morning by boss Martin Allen.

The Spireites gaffer has ordered the young defender to get on a plane to Russia to support his big brother Harry for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.

Maguire, 21, is obviously over the moon with the manager’s idea and will fly out tonight.

“After the game on Tuesday I got an unexpected phone call from the gaffer, it was a bit of a shock,” he told the Derbyshire Times.

“He suggested I flew out to Russia to see my brother play in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

“It’s brilliant, I didn’t think I would get the chance this early in the tournament.

“He’s thought about it and given me the chance to go out.”

The Spireites centre-half has already had the opportunity to experience some of the tournament, but returned to Chesterfield for pre-season training.

“It’s been unbelievable really,” said Laurence.

“I went out for the first two group games to watch Harry.

“On Tuesday I had some of my close friends and family around to watch it, obviously my parents and siblings are out there.

“It was very tense, but it was great to celebrate together when Dier scored that penalty.”

The youngest of three footballing brothers, Laurence has been delighted by his elder sibling’s showings in England colours during the tournament.

Harry was Man of the Match on Tuesday as the Three Lions overcame Colombia after a tense penalty shootout.

“It’s a great moment to see him doing so well and the team doing so well.

“There’s a big buzz around England, a god atmosphere, it’s great to be able to be there and support him.

“We’re all so proud.

“The last couple of years he’s pushed on and pushed on and he’s showing everyone why he should be playing.

“The performance on Tuesday was fantastic.”

If Tuesday night brought tension, Saturday’s quarter-final game against the Swedes will surely be almost unbearable for the entire Maguire family.

“Sweden are a bit of a bogey team for England, it’s a tough game,” he said.

“But you never know.

“Hopefully we win and get through to the semi-finals.”

Maguire will miss Saturday’s pre-season opener at Sheffield FC, with his manager’s blessing.

But he’ll soon be back in Hasland being put through his paces and expects to be part of a successful season under Allen.

“I’ll be back on Sunday, ready to go for training on Monday morning.

“The gaffer been brilliant since he came in, he’s changed the whole atmosphere of the club.

“I’m sure Chesterfield are going to be heading back in the right direction.”