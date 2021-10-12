All three had to come off in the win against Southend United on Saturday.

Kerr hobbled off after half an hour with an ankle problem but manager James Rowe said he should be okay.

Goalscorer Khan and fellow midfielder Weston had to be substituted after the break and will need scans.

Curtis Weston.

The injuries came just days after George Carline was ruled out for five months with a fractured kneecap. He joins Haydn Hollis and Tom Denton on the long-term absentee list.

But there is some good news in that striker Akwasi Asante is edging closer to a return and is around six weeks away.

Midfielder Jack Clarke will be back towards the end of November.

“It is pleasing that we have not got a game on Tuesday,” first-team coach Danny Webb told the DT after Saturday’s win at Roots Hall.

“The boys can rest now and it means that they don’t have to go through the pain barrier on Tuesday night.

“They can rest and chill out and come Wednesday and Thursday the medical team will know more about whether the injuries are short-term or long-term.

“Obviously we are all hoping they are knocks and sprains and little things like that which players get and have to come off but sometimes they are fine by Monday-Tuesday.