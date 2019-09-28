Chesterfield assistant Glynn Snodin says character earned the Spireites their second win of the season

Chesterfield assistant boss Glynn Snodin admitted the Spireites got lucky but said the character of the team earned them the win against Aldershot Town at the Proact.

Town came from behind to secure just their second win of the season thanks to goals from Scott Boden and Liam Mandeville.

But there were plenty of nervy moment for the Spireites including when The Shots missed a second half penalty when the score was 1-1.

The away side piled on the pressure in the final 20 minutes but Town somehow hung on to claim a vital three points.

When asked if Chesterfield got lucky this afternoon, Snodin said: "Football wise yeah but character wise they dug in and it was the effort that got the three points today, not the flowing football. It was not pretty on the eye but I think the character deserved the three points.

"Credit to the boys they dug in, they went behind again after 10 minutes and you think 'here we go again' but credit to them.

"Again bad errors from our defending. We have got cut that out. We keep saying clean sheets wins you games.

"I thought the last 25 minutes of the first half we took a foothold in the game but I thought they started well. We were poor, we did not get a tempo about us, it was like a charity game and then probably last 25 minutes (of the first half) we had a good go and started to create one or two chances."

Chesterfield dropped very deep after taking the lead and invited Aldershot onto them.

It was backs to the wall for the Spireites for the last 25 minutes, much to the frustration of the home supporters.

Snodin said: "We were dropping too deep when we went to a back four and then it dropped the midfield players into them so were penned in. At times you have to do that for 10 minutes and out your bodies on the line and probably see it out.

"The character that they have shown, they have not shrugged their shoulders they have had a go and they have dug in."

He added: "That seemed a long second half to be fair."

Manager John Sheridan opted out of his post-match press duties for the second game running. When asked how he is feeling, Snodin joked: "He is on his sixth bevvie I think already. He is alright, he is fine. He said it is even hard to enjoy this win at the moment, it might sink in later on tonight or tomorrow morning. Hopefully they can make it easier next week."

Aldershot had the opportunity to re-take the lead just six minutes into the second half but Harrison Panayiotou blaze the spot-kick over the bar.

Snodin said it was a 'massive' moment in the game.

"And that is when you think 'is our luck changing now?' but you make your own luck as well," he said.

And on Liam Mandeville's winner, Snodin said: "It was a good finish. They can be the most difficult ones when you have time on the ball and it is one v one they are the most difficult you can have."