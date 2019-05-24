Chesterfield are the BEST followed team on Twitter across the National League

Chesterfield FC has the second highest levels of social media followers of all National League club’s - and the highest overall on twitter.

A survey carried out by Lewis Mackley on May 16 show Spireites have just short of 195,000 followers across their platforms.

The survey revealed the club has 77,400 twitter followers, comfortably ahead of relegated Notts County with 65,300 followers.

But the Magpies take the overall honours, with their facebook following of nearly 125,000 giving them just under 224,000 followers across all platforms.

Boreham Wood sit bottom of the table with just 17,433 followers, with Maidenhead, Ebbsfleet and Barrow making up the relegation places.