Chesterfield were dominant against Wrexham on Tuesday. Picture: Gemma Thomas/Wrexham AFC.

An early goal from Fraser Kerr gave the Spireites the lead at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night and it could have got better had Kabongo Tshimanga’s penalty not been saved before half-time.

But the dominant Blues were pegged back late on for the third successive match when Paul Mullin equalised with six minutes remaining.

“What is pleasing is that a lot of our rivals have played six home games and we have only played four,” manager James Rowe told the DT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we have shown the league today that we are serious contenders, we can really shift.

"I really liked the performance and I have just reminded the players of that.

"I don’t want them to get too disappointed or deflated with that last goal.

"We have got to learn quickly, you can’t swap over markers like that unless you are told, which is disappointing for their goal.”

The positive performance from Town was overshadowed by a serious injury to George Carline.

Last season’s player of the year Carline was stretchered off late on with a suspected fractured knee cap and is likely to be out for several months.

"It is a really serious one,” Rowe said.

"I feel for the lad because his performance tonight was solid.”

The draw against Wrexham leaves Chesterfield fifth in the league after 10 games.