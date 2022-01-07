Chesterfield are 37/1 to beat Chelsea - making them the biggest outsiders to win an FA Cup tie this weekend

Chelsea have lost the last two FA Cup finals. They last won the trophy in 2018 with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the final. They are expected to breeze past Chesterfield in tomorrow's third round tie.

That is according to betting exchange company Betfair, who rate Chesterfield’s chances of victory as more than twice as unlikely as Morecambe beating Spurs.

Chelsea have been installed as second favourites to lift the FA Cup at 6/1, behind 7/2 shots Man City.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The magic of the FA Cup returns with Chesterfield having the longest odds of any team at 37/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win their tie against Chelsea.

"Morecambe have the second biggest odds at 18/1 as they travel to Tottenham, who are looking to end their 14-year trophy drought this season.

“Other big outsiders include Cambridge at 13/1 to beat struggling Newcastle, while Swindon’s odds have tumbled from 37/1 to 16/1 to secure a victory over a COVID-hit Man City team.”