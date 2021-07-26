Chesterfield manager James Rowe.

James Rowe’s men will host fellow National League side Grimsby Town, who were relegated from League Two last season, on Saturday, August 14 at 3pm.

The Blues are also expected to play Aston Villa’s under-23s before the season kicks-offs on August 21.

National League North Tamworth have announced a home friendly against Chesterfield, but Town have not officially confirmed this yet.

SEASON TICKETS

The deadline for people to snap up a discounted season ticket is fast approaching.

Fans have until this Friday, July 31, to take advantage of the ‘early bird’ offer.

Q&A

Manager Rowe and players Liam Mandeville and Gavin Gunning will take part in a Q&A with supporters at the Technique Stadium on Wednesday, August 4.

Food will be served and tickets cost £8.

VACANCIES

There is a vacancy at the Spireites for a full-time field sales executive.

The ideal candidate will be forward thinking and target driven, with a positive attitude and a customer service focus.

Email [email protected] for an application form. The deadline is Friday, August 6.

There is also a vacancy for a club doctor.

The successful applicant will be required to be in attendance for all home matches through the season and be available for possible consultation between competition matches, as well as providing or arranging equivalent services for players during the season if required, to ensure continuity of treatment.