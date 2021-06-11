Chesterfield announce pre-season friendlies against Alfreton Town and Matlock Town
Chesterfield have announced details of two pre-season friendlies.
The Spireites will play Alfreton Town away on Saturday, July 17 (3pm KO).
They will then take on Matlock Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Wednesday, July 21 (7.30pm KO).
Ticket information for both games will be announced in due course, both host clubs said.
Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth have announced a friendly against Town on Wednesday, July 7 but Chesterfield have not confirmed this yet.
More pre-season matches will be announced at a later date.
The National League is yet to confirm a date for when the fixtures for the new season will be published.
Just one week on from their play-off defeat Chesterfield are making good progress with their plans for the new campaign.
The player retain list will be announced in the coming days and the Blues have already tied down Liam Mandeville to a new one-year contract.