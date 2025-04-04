Live

Chesterfield AGM - updates as Spireites' latest accounts show loss of £3.3m for promotion season

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Chesterfield's AGM is behing held on Friday night.
The Spireites’ AGM takes place tonight at the SMH Group Stadium (7.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is there and will be providing updates as the club talks through the 2023/2024 accounts, which show a loss of £3.3m.

Spireites AGM: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm)

Promotion cost £3.3m

Tonight will see club chiefs run through the accounts for the 2023/2024 season, which saw Chesterfield win the National League title and secure promotion to the EFL.

The success did not come cheap, with the numbers showing a loss of £3.3m.

Wed, 02 Apr, 2025, 13:07 BST

Good evening!

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for tonight’s AGM, which is due to start at 7.30pm.

Stay tuned as we bring you the key updates.

