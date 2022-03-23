Chesterfield AGM: Live updates as communtity trust present first accounts of their ownership
Chesterfield’s AGM takes place at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The accounts, for the period up until June 30, 2021, are the first under the community trust’s ownership.
We are due to hear from manager Paul Cook at the end of the evening.
Sensory pod
Director Jane Cooper is now talking about a project for a sensory pod.
Her daughter Megan is autistic so this is close to her heart.
“This will be somewhere for people to recover, reconnect and enjoy time with their family.
“This will put us at the forefront of accessibility and inclusion.”
It will be:
- Neurodiverse friendly
- Educational time-out
- Used by families
Jane’s presentations gets a round of applause from the attendees.
3G pitch
This is ‘very much’ a commuinity trust project, Croot says.
It will be on Stand Road and be an academy centre for the club.
There will be classrooms and new changing rooms.
Lots of community projects will take place there.
Croot: “I have no doubt the first-team will be over there too.”
Supporters bar
Croot is giving a presentation about the planned supporters bar.
It will be open seven days a week and have education facilities.
Chelsea money
The club earned around £450,000 from the FA Cup third tie at Chelsea back in January.
Attendees
Mike Goodwin (chairman), Martin Thacker (vice-chair), Jane Cooper (director), Dave Simmonds (director), Paul Stankard (director), Terry Ward (director), John Croot (chief executive).
Ian Robinson and Howard Freeman (Shorts).
No Paul Cook
The manager was due to attend tonight but he has a family matter so he won’t be joining us.
We are about to get underway
