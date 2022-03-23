Chesterfield AGM: Live updates as communtity trust present first accounts of their ownership

Chesterfield’s AGM takes place at the Technique Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

By Liam Norcliffe
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:26 pm
Chesterfield's AGM takes place tonight.

The accounts, for the period up until June 30, 2021, are the first under the community trust’s ownership.

We are due to hear from manager Paul Cook at the end of the evening.

Stay with us for all the latest.

SPIREITES AGM: Live updates

Last updated: Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 20:01

  • Chesterfield’s AGM takes place tonight at 7.30pm
  • Accounts are first since community trust took over club
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 20:01

Sensory pod

Director Jane Cooper is now talking about a project for a sensory pod.

Her daughter Megan is autistic so this is close to her heart.

“This will be somewhere for people to recover, reconnect and enjoy time with their family.

“This will put us at the forefront of accessibility and inclusion.”

It will be:

- Neurodiverse friendly

- Educational time-out

- Used by families

Jane’s presentations gets a round of applause from the attendees.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:56

3G pitch

This is ‘very much’ a commuinity trust project, Croot says.

It will be on Stand Road and be an academy centre for the club.

There will be classrooms and new changing rooms.

Lots of community projects will take place there.

Croot: “I have no doubt the first-team will be over there too.”

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:57

Supporters bar

Croot is giving a presentation about the planned supporters bar.

It will be open seven days a week and have education facilities.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:52

Chelsea money

The club earned around £450,000 from the FA Cup third tie at Chelsea back in January.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:40

Attendees

Mike Goodwin (chairman), Martin Thacker (vice-chair), Jane Cooper (director), Dave Simmonds (director), Paul Stankard (director), Terry Ward (director), John Croot (chief executive).

Ian Robinson and Howard Freeman (Shorts).

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:33

No Paul Cook

The manager was due to attend tonight but he has a family matter so he won’t be joining us.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:31

We are about to get underway

Here we go.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 19:20

Not long to go

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 10:52

Some background on tonight’s AGM

Latest accounts show how much money Chesterfield lost due to global pandemic

The Spireites made a loss of £400,000 in the community trust’s first year in charge of the club because of the Coronavirus pandemic, latest accounts show.

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 10:52

What Cook said last night

ALTRINCHAM REACTION: Paul Cook 'hopeful' of adding to squad as Spireites slip to defeat

Paul Cook said there is ‘money available’ to strengthen Chesterfield’s squad as the transfer deadline looms.

