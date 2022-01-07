Chesterfield academy to face Chelsea counterparts ahead of main FA Cup tie

Chesterfield's academy will take on their Chelsea counterparts during a ground-breaking event, ahead of the main FA Cup third round contest.

Both academies are working together to support the event on Saturday which will involve all age groups from U8 upwards.

A group of 235 players and 30 coaches will be travelling to London for what will be ground-breaking connectivity event for the academy.

All of the youngsters involved have been provided with tickets to watch the Emirates FA Cup tie at Chelsea afterwards.

Chelsea’s media team and their local media will be covering the event and media students representing Chesterfield will also be gathering content.

Academy manager Neil Cluxton said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for us to be involved with a top Premier League club.

“It will be a great experience for everyone and we are all really looking forward to the day.

“I would like to thank Chelsea for providing us with this opportunity. I am also grateful to everyone in the academy involved in helping to organise the event.”