Chesterfield 2 v 2 Solihull Moors: Player ratings as Spireites throw away two-goal lead

Chesterfield threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Solihull Moors at the Proact.

Here are our player ratings:

Shwan Jalal 6

Made two good saves in the first-half from Nathan Blissett’s one-on-one and Callum Howe’s header from a corner.

Josef Yarney 6

A solid return after two months out injured.

Will Evans 6

A commanding performance on his recall to the side although was beaten in the air for Solihull’s equaliser

Haydn Hollis 6

A fairly decent display and did what he had to do well.

Jay Sheridan 5

Gave the ball away a few times and the cross for the equaliser came down his side.

Curtis Weston 6

Can’t fault his work ethic and battling but needs to improve on the ball.

Laurence Maguire 6

Was stretchered off early in the second-half with what looked like a serious knee injury. Had done okay before that.

David Buchanan 6

An energetic performance and ran himself into the ground.

Jack McKay 7

Was a threat down the right with his pace and took his goal well. Subbed at half-time because of a sickness bug.

Mike Fondop 8

An aggressive and all-action display. Scored his 11th goal of the season inside 15 seconds. Hold-up play was much better.

Gevaro Nepomuceno 6

Didn’t see a lot of the ball in the first-half. Should have done better with a header in the second-half.

Joe Rowley 5

Replaced McKay at half-time but did not provide the same threat.

Jonathan Smith 5

Replaced the injured Maguire and might get a run in central midfield as a result.