Chesterfield 2 v 2 Solihull Moors: Player ratings as Spireites throw away two-goal lead

Chesterfield threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Solihull Moors at the Proact.
Here are our player ratings:
Shwan Jalal 6
Made two good saves in the first-half from Nathan Blissett’s one-on-one and Callum Howe’s header from a corner.
Josef Yarney 6
A solid return after two months out injured.
Will Evans 6
A commanding performance on his recall to the side although was beaten in the air for Solihull’s equaliser
Haydn Hollis 6
A fairly decent display and did what he had to do well.
Jay Sheridan 5
Gave the ball away a few times and the cross for the equaliser came down his side.
Curtis Weston 6
Can’t fault his work ethic and battling but needs to improve on the ball.
Laurence Maguire 6
Was stretchered off early in the second-half with what looked like a serious knee injury. Had done okay before that.
David Buchanan 6
An energetic performance and ran himself into the ground.
Jack McKay 7
Was a threat down the right with his pace and took his goal well. Subbed at half-time because of a sickness bug.
Mike Fondop 8
An aggressive and all-action display. Scored his 11th goal of the season inside 15 seconds. Hold-up play was much better.
Gevaro Nepomuceno 6
Didn’t see a lot of the ball in the first-half. Should have done better with a header in the second-half.
Joe Rowley 5
Replaced McKay at half-time but did not provide the same threat.
Jonathan Smith 5
Replaced the injured Maguire and might get a run in central midfield as a result.