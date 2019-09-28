Chesterfield 2 v 1 Aldershot Town: Spireites come from behind to secure second win of the season in dramatic Proact encounter

Chesterfield came from behind to beat Aldershot Town at the Proact for just their second win of the season and ease the pressure on manager John Sheridan.

Aldershot took the lead through Ethan Chislett after 12 minutes, before Scott Boden got his sixth goal of the season for a deserved Chesterfield equaliser just before half-time.

Six minutes after the break Harrison Panayiotou blazed a penalty over the bar for Aldershot and they paid the price just minutes later when Liam Mandeville gave the Spireites the lead.

The visitors had several near misses in the final 20 minutes but somehow Chesterfield got over the line for what could be a big moment in their season.

The win moves Town up to 22nd and two points from safety.

Sheridan opted to make two changes from the midweek draw against Hartlepool United with Mandeville and Boden replacing Charlie Wakefield and Mike Fondop.

In the opening 10 minutes Joe Rowley's lob from distance went high over the bar while Shamir Mullings shot narrowly wide for Aldershot.

But just two minutes later The Shots took the lead through Chislett, who fired into the net after Jalal saved from Harrison Panayiotou.

Town responded well with Boden shooting inches wide after a smart turn inside the box before Tom Denton headed against the post following a cross by Gevaro Nepomuceno.

Chesterfield continued to press with Rowley and Nepomuceno having efforts saved by Aldershot goalkeeper Mitch Walker.

But five minutes before half-time Town got a deserved equaliser through Boden when he side-footed home a lovely assist from the right by Mandeville.

There was a big let off for Town just after half-time when Aldershot were awarded a penalty on 51 minutes.

Mullings went down under the challenge of Jalal but Panayiotou smashed the penalty well over the bar.

Jalal then came to Chesterfield's rescue saving one-on-one from Panayiotou who was trying to make amends from his spot-kick miss.

And the visitors paid the price when Mandeville slotted the ball into the net after a superb assist by Boden to give Chesterfield the lead.

The away side almost got themselves level when Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong's curling strike from the edge of the area hit the post.

With the game stretched and Chesterfield looking a bit tired, Sheridan made a triple substitution with 25 minutes to go with Spyrou, Fondop and Wakefield replacing Denton, Boden and Wedgbury.

There were plenty of nervy moments for the Spireites as they dropped deeper and deeper and Aldershot threw everyone forward but they somehow survived to claim the three points.

Chesterfield (3-5-2): Jalal, Yarney, Evans (c), Hollis; Rowley, Weston, Wedgbury (Wakefield, 67), Mandeville, Nepomuceno; Denton (Fondop, 65), Boden (Spyrou, 65). Subs: Coddington, Wakefield, McGlashan, Spyrou, Fondop.

Aldershot Town: Walker, Tinkler, Hunt, Kinsella, Powell, Santos, Chislett, Berkeley-Agyepong (Fletcher, 86), Mullings, Panayiotou, Lyons-Foster. Subs: Whittingham, Eyoma, Fletcher, Shields, Kudyiwa

Referee: Thomas Parsons

Attendance: 3,657 (169 away)