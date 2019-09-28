Chesterfield 2 v 1 Aldershot Town: Player ratings as Spireites come from behind to win at the Proact
Chesterfield beat Aldershot Town 2-1 to secure just their second win of the season.
Here are our player ratings from the match...
Shwan Jalal. 6. Gave the penalty away which Aldershot missed. Made a crucial save from a one-on-one at 1-1 after the penalty miss.
Josef Yarney. 6. Caught out of position a few times in the second half, including for Aldershot's penalty. A lot to work on.
Will Evans. 7. Head and kicked every ball and took one shot straight in the face in the second half. The new captain had one or two strong words with his teammates in the first half.
Haydn Hollis. 6. An improved display from the centre-back who put his body on the line for the team.
