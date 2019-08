Chesterfield fans went to the Proact hoping to see the Spireites claim their first win of the season.

However, they had to settle for a point in a 2-2 draw with Barrow. Photographer Howard Roe captured the faces of fans ahead of kick-off.

Chesterfield fans ahead of kick-off.

Display was ‘one of the worst’ - John Sheridan

