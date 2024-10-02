Chesterfield remain one of the favourites to win promotion from League Two this season.Chesterfield remain one of the favourites to win promotion from League Two this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 15:47 BST
Spireites were held to a 2-2 draw at Bromley last night with Will Grigg bagging a brace.

It leaves Chesterfield in 13th place ahead of a tough home fixture against high-flying Walsall.

It is shaping up to be a competitive season in the race for promotion places with the bookies believing that four from a potential 11 clubs will be in the mix.

After the latest round of action Spireites are now five points off Barrow in third spot.

Who are the favourites to claim a top three spot and seal automatic promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

Have your say on where you think Spireites will finish the season via our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

Evens

1. Doncaster Rovers

Evens Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

11/10

2. Chesterfield

11/10 Photo: Derbyshire Times

11/8

3. AFC Wimbledon

11/8 Photo: Getty Images

7/4

4. Gillingham

7/4 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

