Cheltenham Town v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 12:43 BST
Cheltenham Town v Chesterfield - live updates.placeholder image
Cheltenham Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to Cheltenham Town for their first away game of the season (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the build-up, team news and updates.

Cheltenham Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

12:50 BST

Team news

Is coming up at 1.45pm. It has been moved to 15 minutes earlier this season.

12:49 BST

We've arrived

20:09 BST

In case you missed it...

James Berry has rejoined Chesterfield on a season loan from Wycombe. The deal was confirmed yesterday evening.

The 24-year-old joined Wycombe in January but struggled for minutes and is now back at the Spireites.

It remains to be seen whether he will be involved today.

12:10 BST

Star Robins pair 'doubts' for clash amid speculation

Star wingers Ethon Archer, 22, and Jordan Thomas, 24, who are both subject to transfer interest from elsewhere, a doubt for the match, according to manager Michael Flynn.

Archer hit seven goals and six assists last season, while Thomas bagged eight times and created two others. Robins fans have reacted to Flynn’s comments with scepticism, believing that in fact they are not injured and that they are on their way out amid lots of speculation.

That comes after left-back Taine Anderson, 19, who is on a season loan from Bristol City, faces a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury. Cheltenham have moved quickly to find a replacement, adding former Ross County left-back George Harmon, 24, to their squad ahead of the weekend.

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:16 BST

Today's opponents

They lost 1-0 at Cambridge United on the opening day, with the winner coming on 59 minutes through Louis Appere. Reports of the game suggest it was a fair outcome, with Cambridge having had more shots, shots on target and double the number of touches in the opposition box, although possession was very even.

Boss Michael Flynn said: "We kept going, we kept fighting, but I'm disappointed with both the goal we conceded and our lack of real opportunities."

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:14 BSTUpdated 20:10 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Markanday, Duffy, Dobra; Grigg.

Subs: Boot, Lewis, Dibley-Dias, Darcy, Mandeville, Madden, Bonis.

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:06 BSTUpdated 12:09 BST

Spireites squad news

Ronan Darcy has travelled with the squad and could make his debut.

Devan Tanton (ankle) remains out for a good few more weeks yet.

John Fleck (cracked rib) could be back involved but, if not, will return next week.

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:04 BST

Match officials

Referee: Benjamin Speedie (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 0-0 home draw against Harrogate Town last season)

Assistant referee: Sean Rothwell

Assistant referee: Niall Felton

Fourth official: Kevin Morris

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:01 BST

The odds

Cheltenham Town: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

Chesterfield: 10/11

(Sky Bet)

Wed, 06 Aug, 2025, 11:00 BST

Good morning!

We’re on our travels for the first time this season as Chesterfield head to Gloucestershire to take on Cheltenham Town.

Stay with us as we bring you everything you need to know!

