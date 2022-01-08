Chelsea v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups and build-up to FA Cup clash

Well....where do I start with this one?

The National League leaders against the European champions....doesn’t sound real, does it?

We have been waiting for this day to arrive ever since the draw was made early December.

If we are honest, nobody really cares what the score is today. It’s about enjoying the occasion and doing the town proud - on and off the pitch.

With just under 6,000 fans in the sold-out away end, it promises to be a special atmosphere.

This fixture is another marker of how far the club has come under James Rowe and the community trust.

In terms of a score prediction, my heart says they can take it to extra-time and penalties. But my head says a 4-1 defeat. I have a sneaky feeling Chesterfield will score, I just hope it’s to take the lead or an equaliser and not just a late consolation.

If you are going to the game, just take it all in, live in the moment and have fun.