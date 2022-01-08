Chelsea v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news, predicted line-ups and build-up to FA Cup clash
It’s happening!
The day has finally arrived.
Yes, Chesterfield take on the champions of Europe in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.
What a day it is going to be for the 6,000 travelling Spireites and everybody else connected to the club.
Can they pull off one of the greatest sporting shocks ever? Never say never!
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
- Latest score: Chelsea 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.30pm KO)
- FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge against European champions
- Spireites top of National League
- Chelsea 2nd in Premier League
Liam’s pre-match thoughts and score prediction
Well....where do I start with this one?
The National League leaders against the European champions....doesn’t sound real, does it?
We have been waiting for this day to arrive ever since the draw was made early December.
If we are honest, nobody really cares what the score is today. It’s about enjoying the occasion and doing the town proud - on and off the pitch.
With just under 6,000 fans in the sold-out away end, it promises to be a special atmosphere.
This fixture is another marker of how far the club has come under James Rowe and the community trust.
In terms of a score prediction, my heart says they can take it to extra-time and penalties. But my head says a 4-1 defeat. I have a sneaky feeling Chesterfield will score, I just hope it’s to take the lead or an equaliser and not just a late consolation.
If you are going to the game, just take it all in, live in the moment and have fun.
Come on you Bluuuuuuuuues!
No replays
A reminder that if today’s match is level after 90 minutes then we will go to extra-time and penalties.
Replays at the third round stage have been scrapped this season to help avoid a fixture congestion during Covid.
Match odds
Chelsea: 1/40
Draw: 4/1
Chesterfield: 40/1
(Sky Bet)
Form guide - last five
Chelsea: WWDDW
Chesterfield: WDWDW
What a day for the youngsters!
