Chelsea v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed as Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner start | Updates from FA Cup clash
It’s happening!
The day has finally arrived.
Yes, Chesterfield take on the champions of Europe in the FA Cup third round at Stamford Bridge.
What a day it is going to be for the 6,000 travelling Spireites and everybody else connected to the club.
Can they pull off one of the greatest sporting shocks ever? Never say never!
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned throughout the day.
Chelsea v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 08 January, 2022, 16:48
- Latest score: Chelsea 0 v 0 Chesterfield (5.30pm KO)
- Spireites XI: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Khan, Kellermann; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, Maguire, Grimes, Miller, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Asante, Payne.
- Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner START for Chelsea
- FA Cup third round tie at Stamford Bridge against European champions
- Chelsea 2nd in Premier League
- Spireites top of National League
Chelsea line-up
Some uncertainty over exactly how Chelsea might line-up but we think it could be:
Bettinell; Christensen, Sarr, Hall; Hudson-Odoi, Saul, Kovacic, Ziyech; Pulisic; Lukaku, Werner.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Simons, Baker, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Webster, Havertz, Vale.
Crikey.
LUKAKU and WERNER start for Chelsea
CHESTERFIELD TEAM NEWS:
Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Croll; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Khan, Kellermann; Tshimanga.
Subs: Minter, Maguire, Grimes, Miller, McCourt, Mandeville, Tyson, Asante, Payne.
The gaffer
Thomas Tuchel in his programme notes
“Everybody has told me there will be a few thousand Chesterfield fans behind one goal this afternoon and I’m curious to see this and feel the excitement of a third round game.”