Chelsea took Chesterfield 'seriously', says Thomas Tuchel after FA Cup win
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said they took the game against Chesterfield ‘seriously.’
Tuchel named a very strong line-up, including Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who both scored in the 5-1 FA Cup win.
“I’m happy with the attitude and how we started,” Tuchel.
“We started strong and decided the match very early. This is what we wanted.
"It is never perfect but it was very professional.
"We were running out of defenders at the end of the match so unfortunately we conceded one goal but in general everything was fine because we approached the match very seriously and decided it very early.”
He added: "We demanded this win from us and we expected it so there is no need to get excited but the job is done so we can be happy.
"Throughout the first-half and the beginning of the second-half, until 5-0, we could have reached some more goals and big chances.”