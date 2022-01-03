Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international, 28, who cost a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan last August, was left out of Chelsea’s squad against Liverpool yesterday following comments made in an interview with Sky Italia several weeks ago.

In the interview, Lukaku said he was ‘not happy’ with his bit-part role under Tuchel since making the move to Stamford Bridge. He also suggested he wanted to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

In response, German Tuchel said the interview had ‘brought noise they didn’t need’ ahead of what was a big game against Liverpool. which ended 2-2.

Following the thrilling draw against the Reds, Tuchel confirmed he was set to have talks with Lukaku today.

Asked by the BBC if Lukaku will be involved against the Spireites or Spurs in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Tuchel replied: “We will decide it tomorrow. We will have a meeting tomorrow and decide from there and then we will inform you.”

In further comments to the media, Tuchel said: “First we need to evaluate the situation, not listen to media or pressure, understand what he said and why he said it.”

Chesterfield already face an monstrous task to try and overcome the Premier League giants but that will be made even harder if Lukaku starts.