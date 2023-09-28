News you can trust since 1855
Check out these retro pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their side play

This Spireites fans gallery takes a look back at some great FA Cup games as well as the better times in the Football League.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 07:12 BST

We’ve got plenty covered including FA Cup games at Salford and Chelsea as well as this season’s win at AFC Wimbledon.

There are also snaps from games against Gillingham, FC Halifax Town, Preston, Chorley and Grimsby, plus pictures of fans on the terraces in a bygone era of football.

We’d love to see your pics of away days with Spireites. Send your pics to [email protected]

Get more Spireites news here.

Chesterfield fans soak up the spring sunshine during the Coca-Cola League One match between Brentford and Chesterfield at Griffin Park. The fortunes of both clubs has been very different since that day.

1. Brentford v Chesterfield

Chesterfield fans soak up the spring sunshine during the Coca-Cola League One match between Brentford and Chesterfield at Griffin Park. The fortunes of both clubs has been very different since that day. Photo: Ker Robertson

Fans on the terraces of the old 'Recreation Ground' during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town.

2. Chesterfield v Macclesfield Town - 30 Sep 2000

Fans on the terraces of the old 'Recreation Ground' during the Nationwide League Division Three match between Chesterfield and Macclesfield Town. Photo: Getty Images

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014.

3. Dressed for the occasion

A young chesterfield fans waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium on March 30, 2014. Photo: Ben Hoskins

A young Chesterfield fan enjoys his day at Wembley for Chesterfield v Peterborough United.

4. Chesterfield v Peterborough United

A young Chesterfield fan enjoys his day at Wembley for Chesterfield v Peterborough United. Photo: Michael Regan:f

