News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.
Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

Check out these retro pictures of Chesterfield fans enjoying watching their beloved team play

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:20 BST

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans enjoying backing their side around the country.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Spireites today, here.

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

3. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Town fans soak up the spring sunshine at Griffin Park.

4. Brentford v Chesterfield 2005

Town fans soak up the spring sunshine at Griffin Park. Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireites