Chesterfield v Mansfield in 1979. Spireites won the game 1-0 in front of just under 5,000 fans.Chesterfield v Mansfield in 1979. Spireites won the game 1-0 in front of just under 5,000 fans.
Check out these historic images which chart the proud history of Chesterfield FC

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:57 BST
These Chesterfield FC retro pics are certainly going to get the memories going for any Spireites fans.

We’re going all the way back to the 1930’s in this latest collection, where we bring you some of the players who have wrote their name into club histoy.

We’ve got snaps of notable players in the 1950’s, the play-off final win over Bury, cup celebrations, old team pics and plenty more.

Chesterfield FC team picture of 1987, front, Marriott, Hoole, Bloomer, Reid, Waller, Coyle, Randall, Henderson, Ferguson, Ely, Wood, Taylor, Simpson, Sanderson. Middle, McGeeny, Perry, Rodgers, Wood, Harrison, Brown, Caldwell, Bradshaw, Hewitt, Benjamin, Walker, Back, Jones, Hoole, McDonlad, Trueman, Grisdale, Barber, Stoppard, Hedley, Briffa.

1. Spireites - 1987

Fans Mark Jones, Rob Levick, Gary Levick and Richard Tudsbury get ready forChesterfield Fc v Bury at Wembley in 1995.

2. Spireites fans 1995

Chesterfield FC's Tony Lormer is mobbed by the crowd.in 1995

3. Spireites - 1995

Chesterfield fans wait for the open top bus to arrive, 1995

4. Celebration time

