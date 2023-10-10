Check out these brilliant pictures of youngsters from across the UK enjoying a Festival of Football in New Tupton, Derbyshire
The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has always been popular with kids across the region and wider UK area.
This year’s event was no different with over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s taking part.
Here we take a look back at just some of the kids who made the event a success story and celebrate the joy of junior football.
Let us know your memories of taking part in junior football events via our social media channels.
