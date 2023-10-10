News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Action from the U13 competition.Action from the U13 competition.
Action from the U13 competition.

Check out these brilliant pictures of youngsters from across the UK enjoying a Festival of Football in New Tupton, Derbyshire

The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has always been popular with kids across the region and wider UK area.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jul 2023, 07:27 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

This year’s event was no different with over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s taking part.

Here we take a look back at just some of the kids who made the event a success story and celebrate the joy of junior football.

Let us know your memories of taking part in junior football events via our social media channels.

Action from the U13 competition.

1. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

2. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

3. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Action from the U13 competition.

4. U13 Festival of Football

Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire