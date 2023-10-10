The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has always been popular with kids across the region and wider UK area.

This year’s event was no different with over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s taking part.

Here we take a look back at just some of the kids who made the event a success story and celebrate the joy of junior football.

Let us know your memories of taking part in junior football events via our social media channels.

1 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

2 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

3 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales

4 . U13 Festival of Football Action from the U13 competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe FC Photo Sales