'Cheating' Chesterfield players admitted they did not work hard enough in thrashing at Sutton United

Chesterfield players were told they were 'cheating' themselves during a team meeting following the 4-0 thrashing at Sutton United last weekend.

Glynn Snodin, assistant to manager John Sheridan, revealed that they held a team meeting on Monday after the game and the players admitted that they did not work hard enough during Saturday's thrashing.

"First and foremost it was not forgivable what they put in on Saturday down at Sutton, that is not our teams or how we ask them to play," Snodin said today.

"They got told after the game. Monday was a good meeting. The players watched the video (of the Sutton match).

"We asked them the question of 'did you work as hard as you did against Torquay as you did against Sutton?' and the answer from the floor was 'no'.

"It is a horrible word in football and we just said 'that is cheating'. You are cheating your punters, you are cheating yourselves, you are cheating your manager and that is not acceptable.

"You can have a bad game with the ball but not off it. You have got to give everything that you can and we felt that we did not."

And Snodin did not hold back when he was asked if the performance at Sutton was 'disrespectful' to the management team.

He said: "Yeah, I did (think it was disrespectful). They (Sutton) had not won on their own ground and we thought we had a good chance with the performance the previous week and clean sheet and where that performance came from and the 4-0 it was frustrating. It was so disappointing.

"In training you look at everything and there is not anything else we can do, I can assure you that. So whichever team he (John Sheridan) puts out then it is down to them. Tactically it is still our job to have a look and see what is happening but when it is effort it is up to them."

The Spireites showed some character and spirit to come from behind to secure a creditable point at Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Striker Tom Denton equalised for Town with a header for his first goal of the season after returning from a knee injury.

Snodin said they have got to be on top form from now until Christmas to move themselves up the table and have got to make the Proact a fortress.

"Tuesday night came and it was a vast improvement and I thought we should have won the game," Snodin said.

"Tuesday we got a response and now it is about doing it again and getting that consistency."

Chesterfield will be able to call on the services of on-loan Norwich City striker Anthony Spyrou tomorrow.

The 19-year-old signed on a season loan but has been unavailable due to injury.

But the youngster is back with the Spireites after completing his rehab with the Canaries.

Snodin said: "He is back in the squad now. It will be for the manager to decide whether he puts him on the bench or starts with him. He started training with us yesterday. He has been doing all his rehab work with Norwich so they sent him (back) when he was fully fit. It is just about getting him game time which he has probably missed out on.

"Them four (Denton, Boden, Fondop and Spyrou) are quite different in their own ways so it is another option and it a good option to have."

Meanwhile, Anthony Gerrard is back in training but is not available for tomorrow's match at home to Aldershot Town as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Fellow defender Laurence Maguire is still out through illness, while David Buchanan is 'progressing well' but is still expected to be out for a few more weeks.