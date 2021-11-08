Chasing pack closes the gap on the Chesterfield Sunday League leaders Britannia

Spotted Frog won 2-1 to move to within a point of third place. Pic by Martin Roberts.

Newbold were at Clowne Wanderers in what turned out to be an eventful game for Dan Keenan, who scored once as Newbold won 3-1 but later was red carded.

James Keenan also scored in Newbold’s win along with Kyle Hebdige. Renishaw Miners Welfare didn’t win but a point from a 2-2 draw at Brampton Gas Bar and Bites, who claimed their first point of the season, sent them second.

Joseph Blayne and Connor Bendall were on target for BGB and B as Liam Riley scored for Renishaw, substitute Barry Allberry with the vital second.

Up to third are Newton George and Dragon courtesy of a close 3-2 victory over Bolsover Town, Kurtis Bamford, Adam Puttock and Lewis Macaskill with the winning goals.

Doe Lea had only won once prior to their game with New Whitt Social but an excellent performance earned them win number two as goals from Lee Clay, who hit a hat-trick and one from Craig King made it 4-0 in their favour.

A fifth draw in six outings saw Crown Killamarsh claim a point from their game with TWO leaders Butchers Arms thanks to a goal apiece from David Sills and substitute Jordan Willis.

A 4-2 victory over Hasland Club at a blustery Eastwood Park saw Clowne Wanderers Reserves close Arms’ lead at the top to just one point.

Ricky Machin scored twice for Wanderers along with Jordan Clayton and Ant Rowley. Brampton Moor Rovers moved up to third place on the back of their 4-2 win over Holli Athletic.

An intriguing clash at the top of THREE saw leaders Mutton take on second placed Glapwell Gladiators. Mutton held a three point lead over Gladiators at the start of play having won their opening seven games and 90 minutes later win number seven became win number eight as Mutton won 3-1.

On target in win number eight were Liam Waller, Ryan Ordidge and Sammy Bane. Spotted Frog’s 2-1 win over Boot and Shoe moved them to within a point of Gladiators in third place.

Shinnon took on Newbold Community Football Training and claimed the three points on offer as Rhys Wallhead scored three times, Josh Neale once in a 4-1 victory.

Two Kane Snell goals and a third from Matt Crowe earned Dronfield Town a second win of the season which came at the expense of Grassmoor Sports in the division’s other game.

Green Utd caused an upset in HKL FOUR as the mid table side inflicted what was leaders Espial’s first defeat of the season in an enthralling encounter in which Utd just edged them by the odd goal in five.