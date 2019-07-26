Charlton Athletic knock back Middlesbrough bid for star defender, Wolves assistant linked with vacant Sheffield Wednesday managerial post, Birmingham City leading the chase for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder

Today’s Championship rumours (26th July 2019).

Charlton are believed to have knocked back an offer from Middlesbrough for their star defender Anfernee Dijksteel, who is capped at youth level for the Netherlands. (Sky Sports)

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has admitted he is unsure whether his club will keep Jamal Lowe, amid interest from Leeds United and Wigan. (Portsmouth News)

Wolves assistant manager Rui Silva is said to be the latest name to be considered for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job, as the Owls step up their efforts to appoint a new boss. (A Bola)

Birmingham City have emerged as surprise candidates for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who has been linked with Leeds throughout the summer. (HITC)

La Liga side Villarreal are understood to be moving closer to signing Fulham midfielder Zambo Anguissa, who joined the Cottagers only last summer. (Football Espana)

Huddersfield Town could be set to hold on to their talismanic midfielder Aaron Mooy, with a £14m asking price likely to ward off potential suitors. (Football League World)

Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers are the latest sides to be linked with former Chelsea defender Todd Kane, who was released by the Blues last month. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday’s interim boss Lee Bullen has claimed the club may be forced to sign a new goalkeeper, following an injury to second choice stopper Joe Wildsmith. (Sheffield Star)

West Bromwich Albion are still believed to be keen to sign Brentford midfielder Romaine Sawyers, but face competition from Celtic. (Express & Star)