‘Charlie Carter definitely needs a good pre-season,’ says Chesterfield manager John Sheridan

John Sheridan expects goals from Charlie Carter next season, but first the midfielder needs to get a good pre-season under his belt.

The 22-year-old missed almost five months of action after ankle surgery and a subsequent set-back, in the form of an infection.

Although he made an excellent start to the season, when he returned to the side in late February, he looked understandably rusty.

The summer will present a chance to reset and start again with a new-look squad, under Sheridan’s watchful eye.

“There’s some players who need a good pre-season,” said Sheridan.

“Charlie Carter is definitely one who needs a good pre-season.

“It’s been difficult for him, he’s had a long injury.

“With myself he’s been in and out, he’s played, he’s been rested.

“Sometimes it’s difficult.”

Sheridan still has high expectations for the former Woking youngster.

“People have told me good things about him, he started the season really well.

“Charlie needs to be concentrating now on getting as fit as he can.

“I think he’s got goals from midfield.”

According to Sheridan, the key for young players like Carter, Laurence Maguire and Joe Rowley is belief and consistency.

What he wants in particular from that trio is a selection headache.

“I want him and Rowley really believing in themselves, Laurence Maguire too.

“I want the young kids we’re going to bring in believing in themselves.

“I just want them thinking they’re good players and they want to be playing week in and week out.

“They’ve got to give me performances which say I can’t leave Carter out, I can’t leave Maguire out, I can’t leave Rowley out.

“That’s what they’ve got to be thinking, they’ve got to give me a massive problem where I can’t leave them out.

“Because there’ll be players here who will come in and fill their shoes.

“I just want them all wanting to be in the starting XI, and staying in the team.”