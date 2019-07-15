Chance for kids to win free days at Chesterfield soccer school

Here is the chance for a football-mad youngster to win free coaching sessions at a soccer school in Chesterfield this summer.

The Derbyshire Times has teamed up with the Chesterfield Football Club Community Trust, which is running the soccer school, in this free-and easy-to-enter competition.

The soccer school is for youngsters aged five to 11 and takes place during the school summer holidays at St Mary’s Catholic High School in Upper Newbold.

The sessions, which run from Mondays or Tuesdays to Fridays between 9 am and 4 pm, span six weeks during July and August. The first week is next week, running from July 22 to July 26, and the last is from August 27 to August 30.

Our competition is offering a prize of five free days at the soccer school. The days do not have to be in the same week. For example, the successful youngster could attend one day per week for five weeks.

To enter, all you have to do is answer the question below and e-mail it to sport@derbyshiretimes.co.uk, with Soccer School Competition in the subject line. The deadline for entries is this Friday (July 19) at 5 pm. All the usual terms and conditions apply.

QUESTION -- Which England footballer has a brother who plays for Chesterfield?

Places on the soccer school cost £15 per day if pre-booked, and £20 on the day. Youngsters should take with them football boots, if they have them, trainers, shin pads and a packed lunch.