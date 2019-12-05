Chairman's ambition key to Gary Hayward taking Buxton FC managerial post

New Buxton FC boss Gary Hayward said the ambition of chairman Dave Hopkins was a key factor in his decision to take over the first team reins at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

Hayward met with his players this week and will prepare the squad for the visit of Lancaster City on Saturday (7th December) as he looks to pull the Bucks away from the nether regions of the BetVictor NPL Premier Division.

Buxton sit third-from-bottom in the standings after a 1-0 home defeat to Mickleover Sports last weekend, in a match which saw former Premier League boss Danny Wilson take temporary charge of the team after Paul Phillips' resignation.

And Hayward was under no illusions of the size of the task at hand.

"I spoke to the Buxton chairman Dave Hopkins on the phone and I was taken in by his ambition," Hayward told the Buxton Advertiser.

"How it outlined what he wanted to do at the club appealed to me instantly and what I want to do both now and in the future. The decision was a no-brainer after speaking to him and I can't wait to get started.

"The immediate priority is to get some points on the board. There are plenty of games left - we're not cut adrift - but we've got to work quickly. We'll see what there is to work within the squad and go from there."

Hayward is no stranger to the modern-day Silverlands.

He was Nicky Eaden's No.2 when Hednesford visited in February and left with a 2-1 win in their fight to beat the drop, which ended with a midtable finish and Hayward appointed manager in April.

He left Hednesford fourth in the Southern Premier Central.

"I don't have a particular style," Hayward said. "I like to play football but on the other side of the coin, I like my players to work hard and scrap it out if they need to.

"My players need to work hard on and off the ball - that is a gimmie with me.

"As long as we're organised, fit and willing to bust a gut then you're always going to pick up points at this level."

Hayward has plenty of non-League experience from working at the likes of Belper Town, Hucknall Town, Eastwood Town and Worksop Town along with an extensive contacts book, should he want to reshape the playing squad.