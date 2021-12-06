There has not been a lot to cheer in recent years but Sunday’s victory, alongside being top of the National League, means there is a feelgood factor around the club again.

Here’s what Town supporters have been saying online...

@mattlockrhodes: “Went to so many atrocious Chesterfield games in between Cook and Rowe. Christ, games like tonight feel good! So proud of the team.”

Spireites fans enjoyed their win against Salford City.

@theoriginalNHJ: “Fantastic @ChesterfieldFC tonight. Depleted squad, turn up and win with fantastic support.”

@BenSportsStory: “What a day to follow the Spireites - up there with some of my favourites watching the club. It was nervy at times (as expected, Salford proved to be a tough test) but brilliant, battling team performance got Town over the line and into that all important third round draw.”

@JT_Spire: “Takes quite a bit to get me excited about Town after what we've been through the last 5 years. But that is an incredible team performance and an immense display. Congratulations to you all. Get in!”

@benaramsdale: “After five years of toxic ownership and horrible football - we've got a football club, a manager and a team to be proud of. 12 first team players injured and they pull of a performance like that. Smiling from ear to ear thanks to this lot. 11 unbeaten.”