Buxton FC appoint Gary Hayward as Paul Phillips’ successor

Gary Hayward has been appointed the new manager of Buxton FC.

Hayward left BetVictor Premier League Central side Hednesford Town on Monday evening and has been confirmed as the man to lead the Bucks following Paul Phillips’ resignation last week.

Hayward said: “Even though it was heart-wrenching to leave Hednesford, I'm really looking forward to getting started immediately at Buxton, hoping to hit the ground running and putting a smile back on the players' and supporters' faces.”

His assistant Mark Ward also left Hednesford at the same time.

A statement on the Hednesford Town website said: “We would like to thank Gary for coming into the club at a difficult time last season and galvanising the side to comfortably avoid relegation. This season, alongside Mark, Gary has built a squad which is challenging at the top end of the BetVictor Premier League Central. We wish them both success in the future.”

More to follow.