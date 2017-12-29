Busy New Year weekend will test injury-hit Chesterfield

Two games in three days is going to test the strength and depth of Chesterfield’s injury-hit squad.

A lack of defenders meant manager Jack Lester switched to an unfamiliar back three in the Boxing Day 2-0 loss to Crewe.

The versatile Andy Kellett, who moved from a more attacking role into a five-man midfield in the 3-5-2 formation, admitted Saturday’s visit of Colchester United followed by a New Year’s Day trip to Coventry City, two teams chasing promotion, would be tough on resources.

“It would be hard enough anyway playing Saturday and then Monday,” he admitted. “But with the limited squad we have got at the minute it is even harder.

“There are also a lot of lads injured and some playing with niggles, which is not helping. But they are trying to do their best for the team.

“We are low on numbers at the moment, but we have still got quite a solid base which we were doing quite well with a few weeks ago.

“We are not training as much as want to as we try to bring down the inflammation on injuries.

“We were in good form (Chesterfield were unbeaten in League Two in November before losing their last three matches), but then we have hit a bit of bad form and we just need to get back to what we were doing.

“The injuries are not helping, but we know what we demand off each other and we know what we need to do to win games.”

Kellett admitted the goals conceded in the Boxing Day defeat were disappointing.

“The goals were sloppy, we were weak. It was far too easy (for them), but we had a bit of bad luck as there were two deflections,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get through (the next two games) with two wins.

“It will be really tough on Saturday as they are in good form and then again going to Coventry. But we have played better and controlled games more at home.

“We need to put the final ball in the right areas for us to score.”