Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates

Woodman said his team were ‘flat’ in their first defeat of the season last weekend at Oldham. He said they needed to keep the ball better but still created enough chances to get something from the game.

Bromley and Chesterfield have played out some epic games in recent years and Woodman is expecting much of the same.

“It will be the same - feisty, I’m sure. Cooky is a wily old fox and he knows all the tricks of the trade. He has got a good team - he will tell me he hasn’t - he has got a very good team. He will also tell me he has got the smallest budget in the league.

“They are a big club. I look forward to this game probably as much as any other game because you know you are pitting yourself against one of the best teams in the league and it doesn’t matter what division we are in because they are always going to be up there.