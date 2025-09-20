Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates
Stay with us for build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
How Bromley start
Chesterfield team news confirmed - three changes
Three changes from the 1-1 draw against MK Dons a week ago.
IN: Stirk, Mandeville & Grigg
OUT: Fleck, Markanday & Bonis
James Berry is in the squad for the first time since returning to the club last month. No goalkeeper on the bench with Ryan Boot missing. No Adam Lewis either.
4-2-3-1: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor, Stirk; Mandeville, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Tanton, Grimes, Fleck, Markanday, Berry, Dickson, Bonis.
Half-time scores in League Two
Cambridge United 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town
Harrogate Town 0 v 0 Shrewsbury Town
Gary Roberts on facing Bromley:
“I’ve got so much respect for them, they have a style of play which they’re quite religious to, they’ve always got a similar system, and I think Andy Woodman has done an unbelievable job there.
“We’ve always had really good battles with them over the years, but after the game there’s so much respect there. We respect what they’re doing and I can only imagine they respect what we’re doing.
“We’ve had some great games over the years and it’s great to see them doing well, like ourselves. We’ve come out of the National League and we’ve both started our League Two seasons quite well. They carry threats all over the pitch, they get in your box and they’ve got some big boys who attack the ball really well.”
Bromley boss Andy Woodman on Chesterfield:
Woodman said his team were ‘flat’ in their first defeat of the season last weekend at Oldham. He said they needed to keep the ball better but still created enough chances to get something from the game.
Bromley and Chesterfield have played out some epic games in recent years and Woodman is expecting much of the same.
“It will be the same - feisty, I’m sure. Cooky is a wily old fox and he knows all the tricks of the trade. He has got a good team - he will tell me he hasn’t - he has got a very good team. He will also tell me he has got the smallest budget in the league.
“They are a big club. I look forward to this game probably as much as any other game because you know you are pitting yourself against one of the best teams in the league and it doesn’t matter what division we are in because they are always going to be up there.
“I look forward to this game and making sure we complete well and do what we are good at as well. I am sure there will be fireworks along the way as there always is but after we will all have a beer and shake hands.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Stirk, Naylor; Mandeville, Darcy, Dobra; Grigg.
Subs: Boot, Tanton, Fleck, Markanday, Berry, Dickson, Bonis.
Spireites injury news
At the fans’ forum in midweek Paul Cook said James Berry would be in the squad today.
Ryan Stirk missed last weekend because his partner went into labour before the game but he is back available for selection.
Dylan Duffy (knee) remains out, as do Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot).
Bromley so far...
They are one place and one point below the Spireites in the League Two table, occupying seventh.
They have won three, drawn four and lost one, which came last week at Oldham Athletic.
The Ravens have scored the same number of goals (12) but have conceded two fewer (8).
Andy Woodman’s men are unbeaten at home in the league.
Town took four points off them last season, drawing 2-2 away and winning 3-0 at home.
Match officials
Referee: Carl Brook (he sent off Darren Oldaker in Chesterfield’s defeat to MK Dons last season)
Assistant referee: Daniel Bonneywell
Assistant referee: Alan Cresswell
Fourth official: Tommy Breen
The odds
Bromley: 9/5
Draw: 21/19
Chesterfield: 6/5
(Sky Bet)
Welcome!
To our live matchday blog as Chesterfield travel to Bromley for their latest League Two outing.
We’ll bring you everything you need to know, so stay tuned!