The Spireites are currently sixth in the National League, seven points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth with four games remaining.
This is the first of a bank holiday double bonanza, with Stockport to visit the Technique on Monday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 16:21
- Latest score: Bromley 4 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Hosts score three times in 30 minutes; Maguire heads one back and Denton grabs a second
- Spireites 6th; Bromley 11th
- Two changes for Town as Jak McCourt and Tom Denton replace Manny Oyeleke and Akwasi Asante.
- Loach; Williams, Maguire, Grimes (c); King, Weston, McCourt, Whittle; Mandeville, Khan; Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, Whelan, Rowley, Tyson.
For Denton.
Chesterfield go close again
King, Denton and Khan all go close in the same attack but they can’t turn the ball home. Wide open game, this.
Denton’s header at the far post from King’ s deep corner is saved by Balcombe who gets down low.
Goal for Bromley: 4-2
Another goal that comes down Chesterfield’s left. Whitely’s shot from inside the area takes a slight deflection and finds the bottom corner. Again he had too much time. 51 played.
Is brought down in the box by the home goalkeeper but the offside flag is up.
Back underway
Back underway. No changes, but Grimes is now in the middle of the back three and Maguire has moved to the left.
Half-time
HT: Bromley 3 v 2 Chesterfield
It looked like game over at 3-0 down after half an hour. But two headed goals in four minutes from Maguire and Denton, both from Mandeville crosses, have the Spireites back in this one.
Goal for Chesterfield: 3-2
DENTON!
Game on?
Chesterfield pull another one back. Denton powers in a header from another Mandeville cross. Back in it! 3-2.
Goal for Chesterfield: 3-1
Maguire!
Chesterfield pull one back through Maguire. He heads home at the back post from Mandeville’s clipped cross. A glimmer of hope before half-time.
Third goal for Bromley: 3-0
Al-Hamadi with another simple finish. The hosts take advantage of Town’s high line and Al Hamadi taps home from a cross from the right.