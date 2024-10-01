Live

Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds for League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to fellow League Two newcomers Bromley tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

09:06 BST

Goals galore

Chesterfield lost 4-3 at Hayes Lane back in February with Michael Cheek notching a hat-trick.

The Spireites also lost 4-2 down there in 2022.

Their only win at Hayes Lane came in 2021 during covid when the Blues secured a 2-1 victiory thanks to goals from Jack Clarke and George Carline.

09:04 BST

Today's opponents

Have signed former Arsenal and England defender Carl Jenkinson, 32.

Jenkinson worked with manager Andy Woodman when he was at Charlton Athletic and they link-up again.

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 11:06 BSTUpdated 13:23 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-ip

Boot; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker, Naylor; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Grigg.

Subs: Thompson, Araujo, Banks, Metcalfe, Dobra Colclough, Madden.

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 10:58 BST

Spireites injury news

Devan Tanton (knock) will be assessed after coming off at half-time against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Harvey Araujo needed stitches in a head wound he suffered at the weekend so he too will be checked on.

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 10:56 BST

Bromley

Tonight’s opponents, who were of course promoted with Chesterfield last season, are 18th with two wins, two draws and four defeats. However, after winning their first two games, they have’t won any of their last six.

They drew 1-1 at home to MK Dons on Saturday but have already lost twice at Hayes Lane against Crewe and Notts County.

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 10:53 BST

Match officials

Referee: Craig Hicks

Assistant referee: Kevin Howick

Assistant referee: Andrew Aylott

Fourth official: Alan Cresswell

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 10:51 BST

The odds

Bromley: 11/5

Draw: 12/5

Chesterfield: 1/1

(Sky Bet)

Mon, 30 Sep, 2024, 10:46 BST

Back on the road!

Chesterfield make the long trip south to fellow League Two newcomers Bromley this evening.

Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.

