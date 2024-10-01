Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Predicted line-up, referee and odds for League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Goals galore
Chesterfield lost 4-3 at Hayes Lane back in February with Michael Cheek notching a hat-trick.
The Spireites also lost 4-2 down there in 2022.
Their only win at Hayes Lane came in 2021 during covid when the Blues secured a 2-1 victiory thanks to goals from Jack Clarke and George Carline.
Today's opponents
Have signed former Arsenal and England defender Carl Jenkinson, 32.
Jenkinson worked with manager Andy Woodman when he was at Charlton Athletic and they link-up again.
Our predicted Spireites line-ip
Boot; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker, Naylor; Markanday, Mandeville, Berry; Grigg.
Subs: Thompson, Araujo, Banks, Metcalfe, Dobra Colclough, Madden.
Spireites injury news
Devan Tanton (knock) will be assessed after coming off at half-time against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Harvey Araujo needed stitches in a head wound he suffered at the weekend so he too will be checked on.
Bromley
Tonight’s opponents, who were of course promoted with Chesterfield last season, are 18th with two wins, two draws and four defeats. However, after winning their first two games, they have’t won any of their last six.
They drew 1-1 at home to MK Dons on Saturday but have already lost twice at Hayes Lane against Crewe and Notts County.
Match officials
Referee: Craig Hicks
Assistant referee: Kevin Howick
Assistant referee: Andrew Aylott
Fourth official: Alan Cresswell
The odds
Bromley: 11/5
Draw: 12/5
Chesterfield: 1/1
(Sky Bet)
Back on the road!
Chesterfield make the long trip south to fellow League Two newcomers Bromley this evening.
Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know.
