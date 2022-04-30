The Spireites are currently sixth in the National League, seven points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth with four games remaining.
This is the first of a bank holiday double bonanza, with Stockport to visit the Technique on Monday.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:33
- Latest score: Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites 6th; Bromley 11th
Liam’s predicted line-up
This is a difficult one to predict because Chesterfield have suffered fresh injuries but Danny Webb understandly did not want to reveal who might be a doubt.
To be honest, it literallty could be anything!
My stab in the dark is:
Loach; Williams, Maguire, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Weston, Whittle; Khan, Mandeville; Tyson.
Subs: Gunning, Kellermann, McCourt, Miller, Denton.
He’s not wrong
'No excuses' - Spireites coach sends strong message to squad ahead of important weekend
The time for ‘excuses’ is over, says Spireites coach Danny Webb as Chesterfield bid to secure a play-off spot and win promotion.
Danny boy!
'Best striker in league' - Chesterfield receive exciting update on Danny Rowe
Danny Rowe could make his first appearance in almost seven months when Chesterfield host Stockport County on Monday.
Early team news
'A few things' - Chesterfield rocked by more injury woes ahead of Bromley clash
Chesterfield have been rocked by more injury woes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bromley.
Today’s officials
Referee: Scott Tallis (His third Chesterfield match of the season - 4-0 win at Southend, 1 -0 win Grimsby and 2-2 draw at Stockport County when Jeff King was sent off)
Assistant referee: Craig Green
Assistant referee: Lee Hartley
Fourth official: Peter Conn
Today’s match odds
Bromley: 11/5
Draw: 11/5
Chesterfield: 11/10
(Sky Bet)
Everything you need to know
'Collapse in form' - lowdown on Chesterfield's next National League opponents Bromley
Chesterfield face a trip to Bromley on Saturday in the upcoming round of National League fixtures.
Don’t be late!
Kick-off time confirmed for Chesterfield-Stockport County televised clash after earlier confusion
Chesterfield’s home match against league leaders Stockport County on Monday will kick-off at 3pm and be shown live on BT Sport.
Hopefully Chesterfield get there
'Rich history' - date and venue confirmed for 2021/2022 National League play-off final
The venue and date for this season’s National League play-off final has been confirmed.
Interesting
Paul Cook has 'turned down' chance to return to Football League since returning to Town
Paul Cook has revealed he has turned down jobs in the Football League since returning to Chesterfield and says that he ‘craves’ success with the Spireites.