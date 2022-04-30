Bromley v Chesterfield LIVE: Early team news, predicted Spireites line-up and build-up to kick-off

Chesterfield could secure a play-off place if they win at Bromley today and other results go their way.

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 6:00 am
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are currently sixth in the National League, seven points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth with four games remaining.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

This is the first of a bank holiday double bonanza, with Stockport to visit the Technique on Monday.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:33

  • Latest score: Bromley 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites 6th; Bromley 11th
Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:33

Liam’s predicted line-up

This is a difficult one to predict because Chesterfield have suffered fresh injuries but Danny Webb understandly did not want to reveal who might be a doubt.

To be honest, it literallty could be anything!

My stab in the dark is:

Loach; Williams, Maguire, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Weston, Whittle; Khan, Mandeville; Tyson.

Subs: Gunning, Kellermann, McCourt, Miller, Denton.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:28

He’s not wrong

'No excuses' - Spireites coach sends strong message to squad ahead of important weekend

The time for ‘excuses’ is over, says Spireites coach Danny Webb as Chesterfield bid to secure a play-off spot and win promotion.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:28

Danny boy!

'Best striker in league' - Chesterfield receive exciting update on Danny Rowe

Danny Rowe could make his first appearance in almost seven months when Chesterfield host Stockport County on Monday.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:27

Early team news

'A few things' - Chesterfield rocked by more injury woes ahead of Bromley clash

Chesterfield have been rocked by more injury woes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bromley.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:27

Today’s officials

Referee: Scott Tallis (His third Chesterfield match of the season - 4-0 win at Southend, 1 -0 win Grimsby and 2-2 draw at Stockport County when Jeff King was sent off)

Assistant referee: Craig Green

Assistant referee: Lee Hartley

Fourth official: Peter Conn

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:23

Today’s match odds

Bromley: 11/5

Draw: 11/5

Chesterfield: 11/10

(Sky Bet)

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:23

Everything you need to know

'Collapse in form' - lowdown on Chesterfield's next National League opponents Bromley

Chesterfield face a trip to Bromley on Saturday in the upcoming round of National League fixtures.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:22

Don’t be late!

Kick-off time confirmed for Chesterfield-Stockport County televised clash after earlier confusion

Chesterfield’s home match against league leaders Stockport County on Monday will kick-off at 3pm and be shown live on BT Sport.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:22

Hopefully Chesterfield get there

'Rich history' - date and venue confirmed for 2021/2022 National League play-off final

The venue and date for this season’s National League play-off final has been confirmed.

Friday, 29 April, 2022, 13:21

Interesting

Paul Cook has 'turned down' chance to return to Football League since returning to Town

Paul Cook has revealed he has turned down jobs in the Football League since returning to Chesterfield and says that he ‘craves’ success with the Spireites.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BromleySpireitesChesterfieldNational LeagueDagenham and Redbridge