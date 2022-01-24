Britannia go top of Chesterfield Sunday League while Bolsover cause cup shock

Action from Clay Cross United v Barlow Kingston Rovers, a Chatsworth Cup tie eventually declared void. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Goals from Nico DeGirolamo and substitute Charlie Dawes secured the points for Britannia.

Doe Lea had Lee Clay score twice and Craig Purcell earn them a 3-0 win over Clowne Wanderers.

TWO leaders Butchers Arms beat Britannia Tupton 4-2. Joe Robb, Aiden Barker (2) and Dan Shelbourne scoring for Butchers with Callum Gill and Billy Brooks netting for Tupton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Clay Cross United v Barlow Kingston Rovers, a Chatsworth Cup tie eventually declared void. Photo by Martin Roberts.

A tight game between Hollingwood Athletic and Crown Killamarsh saw goals from Shane McKay and Kieran Taylor get Crown home, winning 2-1.

THREE leaders Mutton trounced Newbold CFT 11-0. Josh Brown, Aiden Ordidge, Tom Suter and Liam Waller all scored twice and Dan Harper, Josh Scully and Oliver Wingfield a goal apiece.

Rangers ran out 4-3 winners at Dronfield, Ryan Brown scoring twice, Robbie Higginbottom and Nathan Melbourne once.

Just one game took place in FOUR due to the Chatsworth Cup and it was 3-2 win for Apollo at Espial, Craig Marples scoring twice for Espial, Josh Wood, Jordan Humphrey and an Ethan Marsh free-kick winning the game for Apollo.

Action from Clay Cross United v Barlow Kingston Rovers, a Chatsworth Cup tie eventually declared void. Photo by Martin Roberts.

In FIVE Newbold CFT Youth lost 2-1 at home to Carr Vale, while Brampton Rovers won 7-2 over Walkers Wanderers in SIX.

Brampton Gas Bar and Bites beat Renishaw MW 2-0 in the Alma Cup, Joseph Bayne and Ashley Churchill on target.

In the Chatsworth Cup, HKL FOUR leaders Green Utd beat Hasland Community 2-1, while Brimington beat John Pye 3-2 with Jacob Dawes, Jordan Parsons and Steve Orwin scoring.

Bottom of HKL SIX AFC Creswell faced a Contact Club just one point off the top of FOUR and a hat-trick from Charlie Hawkins plus a fourth from Brad Leather saw Contact home.

Action from Clay Cross United v Barlow Kingston Rovers, a Chatsworth Cup tie eventually declared void. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Royal Oak Whitwell and Spartans Reserves drew 1-1 before Royal Oak went through on penalties, while Bolsover Town Reserves of HKL SIX side dumped FOUR strugglers Derbyshire Peaks out by beating them 4-1, Josh Nicholls with a hat-trick and Sam Jackson the other.