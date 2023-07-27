News you can trust since 1855
Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and updates from final pre-season friendly

Chesterfield finish their pre-season at League One Bristol Rovers today (1pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST
Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Bristol Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (1PM)

13:36 BST

Thomas fires wide

For the hosts afer making his way across the edge of the box before getting half a yard of space.

This game has gone a little flat.

13:30 BST

Break in play

Oldaker is just getting a bit of treatment.

13:29 BST

30 gone

Still 0-0.

Tyrer has made two top saves and Grigg has a chance down the other end so far.

13:21 BST

Chance for Grigg

A mix-up at the back allows Grigg a chance to get a shot off in the area but keeper Cox smothers the ball behind for a corner.

13:19 BST

Top save from Tyrer again!

This time he makes another reaction stop from close-range from Thomas after Naylor was caught in possession.

Two excellent saves from Tyrer ensures it stays 0-0.

13:17 BST

Nice play

Grimes sends Horton away down the left with a ball over the top. The left-back crosses low for Grigg but it is intercepted.

13:13 BST

Great save!

Marquis picks up a loose ball about 35 yards out and tries to lob Tyrer but the Blues stopper does brilliantly to tip it over the bar. For a moment there it looked like Tyrer was beaten but he somehow got his fingertips to it.

0-0 after 10.

13:08 BST

Looks like 4-1-4-1

For the Spireites. Naylor is the holding midfielder.

13:07 BST

Three corners

For Town inside the first five minutes. Decent start.

13:04 BST

Early corner

Is lofted in by Mandeville, it’s only partially cleared, Dobra collects a loose ball in the box but his shot is blocked.

Down the other end, Williams does well to stretch and cut-out a ball in behind.

