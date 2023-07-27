Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news and updates from final pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
Bristol Rovers 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (1PM)
Thomas fires wide
For the hosts afer making his way across the edge of the box before getting half a yard of space.
This game has gone a little flat.
Break in play
Oldaker is just getting a bit of treatment.
30 gone
Still 0-0.
Tyrer has made two top saves and Grigg has a chance down the other end so far.
Chance for Grigg
A mix-up at the back allows Grigg a chance to get a shot off in the area but keeper Cox smothers the ball behind for a corner.
Top save from Tyrer again!
This time he makes another reaction stop from close-range from Thomas after Naylor was caught in possession.
Two excellent saves from Tyrer ensures it stays 0-0.
Nice play
Grimes sends Horton away down the left with a ball over the top. The left-back crosses low for Grigg but it is intercepted.
Great save!
Marquis picks up a loose ball about 35 yards out and tries to lob Tyrer but the Blues stopper does brilliantly to tip it over the bar. For a moment there it looked like Tyrer was beaten but he somehow got his fingertips to it.
0-0 after 10.
Looks like 4-1-4-1
For the Spireites. Naylor is the holding midfielder.
Three corners
For Town inside the first five minutes. Decent start.
Early corner
Is lofted in by Mandeville, it’s only partially cleared, Dobra collects a loose ball in the box but his shot is blocked.
Down the other end, Williams does well to stretch and cut-out a ball in behind.