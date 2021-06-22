Brampton Rovers celebrate new kit sponsorship

The team, who play in the North Derbyshire Youth Football league, provides children aged between 7 and 18 with the chance to play football. The club also runs soccer schools for younger children to encourage them to stay active over the school holidays.

Linden Homes’ sponsorship comes off the back of their work in the area with the business currently redeveloping part of the Walton Hospital in Chesterfield. Once complete, the development will feature 151 two, three and four-bedroom family homes, with many expected to be offered at below-market prices.

Linden Homes East Midlands’ Head of Sales and Marketing, Andrew Handslip, said: “We’re always looking for ways to get involved in the local community so when we heard the Under 8 team needed some new kits we were more than happy to help.

"At Linden Homes we put the community at the heart of every development so this was just a small way for us to give something back.”

Ian Hutchinson from Brampton Rovers said: “I’m thrilled Linden Homes made this donation for a new kit ahead of the start of the season.

"The old kits were a bit worn out, but now we have brand new shirts and the kids are ready to get out on the pitch and enjoy themselves.”