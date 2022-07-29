The Spireites have won all four of their friendlies so far and they will be aiming to end with a 100 per cent record with victory in Lincolnshire this evening.
Boston lost to York City in last season’s National League North play-off final so they should provide a tough test for the Blues.
Boston United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Latest score: Boston United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7pm KO)
- Chesterfield starting XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
- Kabongo Tshimanga on bench after long-term injury
- Final pre-season game before new season starts on August 6
- Spireites confirm signing of Jesurun Uchegbulum from Matlock Town
Side-foots a shot straight at Davies from 18 yards after patient play from Chesterfield to work an opening from a corner. After the first 10 minutes, the visitors have been well in control of this one.
Off the bar!
King’s free-kick crashes against the woodwork, Asante heads over the rebound but the offside flag was up anyway.
Great save by Covolan
The Blues’ stopper fumbled a set-piece cross but his recovery was excellent, diving at the feet of a Boston man to deny a certain goal.
Quigley denied again
Davies blocks his close-range effort after good work by Asante. Chesterfield well on top now after 20 minutes, but still 0-0.
Close..twice!
Dobra and Asante both have shots blocks from inside the area after a lovely sweeping move from the Blues. Town starting to find some openings now.
A sign of Quigley’s confidence
The striker has just expertly turned his marker with a delicate touch from a pass which was fizzed into him. He then tried his luck from a narrow anglee but he blasts over. Fantastic play, though.
Chance!
Asante is slipped in one-on-one by Dobra but home stopper Davies comes rushing off his line and makes a block.
Quigley
Runs the channel, cuts inside on his left foot, but fires well wide.
That’s the most notable chance so far after seven minutes.
We are underway
Here come the teams!
The final audition awaits...