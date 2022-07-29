Boston United v Chesterfield LIVE: Team news confirmed and match updates from Spireites' final pre-season match

Chesterfield complete their pre-season schedule away at Boston United tonight (7pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 29th July 2022, 6:15 pm

The Spireites have won all four of their friendlies so far and they will be aiming to end with a 100 per cent record with victory in Lincolnshire this evening.

Boston lost to York City in last season’s National League North play-off final so they should provide a tough test for the Blues.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned.

Boston United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Boston United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7pm KO)
  • Chesterfield starting XI (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
  • Kabongo Tshimanga on bench after long-term injury
  • Final pre-season game before new season starts on August 6
  • Spireites confirm signing of Jesurun Uchegbulum from Matlock Town
Grimes

Side-foots a shot straight at Davies from 18 yards after patient play from Chesterfield to work an opening from a corner. After the first 10 minutes, the visitors have been well in control of this one.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:30

Off the bar!

King’s free-kick crashes against the woodwork, Asante heads over the rebound but the offside flag was up anyway.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:25

Great save by Covolan

The Blues’ stopper fumbled a set-piece cross but his recovery was excellent, diving at the feet of a Boston man to deny a certain goal.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:22

Quigley denied again

Davies blocks his close-range effort after good work by Asante. Chesterfield well on top now after 20 minutes, but still 0-0.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:17

Close..twice!

Dobra and Asante both have shots blocks from inside the area after a lovely sweeping move from the Blues. Town starting to find some openings now.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:16

A sign of Quigley’s confidence

The striker has just expertly turned his marker with a delicate touch from a pass which was fizzed into him. He then tried his luck from a narrow anglee but he blasts over. Fantastic play, though.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:13

Chance!

Asante is slipped in one-on-one by Dobra but home stopper Davies comes rushing off his line and makes a block.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:09

Quigley

Runs the channel, cuts inside on his left foot, but fires well wide.

That’s the most notable chance so far after seven minutes.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:00

We are underway

Stay tuned for all the big talking points.

Friday, 29 July, 2022, 19:00

Here come the teams!

The final audition awaits...

