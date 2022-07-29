The Spireites have won all four of their friendlies so far and they will be aiming to end with a 100 per cent record with victory in Lincolnshire this evening.
Boston lost to York City in last season’s National League North play-off final so they should provide a tough test for the Blues.
Boston United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- Spireites confirm signing of Jesurun Uchegbulum from Matlock Town
- Final pre-season game before new season starts on August 6
Four out of four
Chesterfield have won all four of their pre-season matches so far, beating a young Sheffield Wednesday XI, Rochdale, Matlock Town and Bradford City.
Also start their season next Saturday against Southport.
Former Stags boss Paul Cox is Boston’s manager. He led Mansfield to promotion from the National league in 2013.
He has been in charge of the Pilgrims since January, leading them to the play-off final last season, but missed out on promotion to York City.
The new boy
Young winger Jesurun Uchegbulam has finally been announced as a Chesterfield player.
The latest moves
The new National League season gets underway in just over a week’s time.
He could play tonight
Experienced midfielder Mike Jones has been on trial at Chesterfield during pre-season.