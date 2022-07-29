Boston United v Chesterfield LIVE: Build-up, team news and updates from Spireites' final pre-season friendly

Chesterfield complete their pre-season schedule away at Boston United tonight (7pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
The Spireites have won all four of their friendlies so far and they will be aiming to end with a 100 per cent record with victory in Lincolnshire this evening.

Boston lost to York City in last season’s National League North play-off final so they should provide a tough test for the Blues.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay tuned.

Joe Quigley will be aiming to add to his two goals against Bradford City at Boston United tonight.

Boston United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Boston United 0 v 0 Chesterfield (7pm KO)
  • Spireites confirm signing of Jesurun Uchegbulum from Matlock Town
  • Final pre-season game before new season starts on August 6
Four out of four

Chesterfield have won all four of their pre-season matches so far, beating a young Sheffield Wednesday XI, Rochdale, Matlock Town and Bradford City.

Boston

Also start their season next Saturday against Southport.

Former Stags boss Paul Cox is Boston’s manager. He led Mansfield to promotion from the National league in 2013.

He has been in charge of the Pilgrims since January, leading them to the play-off final last season, but missed out on promotion to York City.

The new boy

Young winger Jesurun Uchegbulam has finally been announced as a Chesterfield player.

The latest moves

The new National League season gets underway in just over a week’s time.

He could play tonight

Experienced midfielder Mike Jones has been on trial at Chesterfield during pre-season.